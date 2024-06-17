Everything just peachy for Littlehampton's Rob
Whilst the Worlds best were contesting the US Open at Pinehurst, Littlehampton's finest were playing for the Manning Cup!
The main defence of a Links course from low scoring is often the wind and that certainly proved the case at the weekend, with just two players from a field of 81, breaking Par.
Both Tim Hemsley and Rob Peach shot nett 69s but with a better inward nine, Rob collected the trophy on countback.
This weekend sees one of the seasons highlights when the 36-hole Club Championships are played across Saturday and Sunday.
