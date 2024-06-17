Everything just peachy for Littlehampton's Rob

By Paul GaylorContributor
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:39 BST
Littlehampton's finest were playing for the Manning Cup.
Whilst the Worlds best were contesting the US Open at Pinehurst, Littlehampton's finest were playing for the Manning Cup!

The main defence of a Links course from low scoring is often the wind and that certainly proved the case at the weekend, with just two players from a field of 81, breaking Par.

Both Tim Hemsley and Rob Peach shot nett 69s but with a better inward nine, Rob collected the trophy on countback.

This weekend sees one of the seasons highlights when the 36-hole Club Championships are played across Saturday and Sunday.

