Exceptional Eclectic scores for Horsham Seniors

There were two more Eclectic Competition champions this week for the Horsham Seniors.

Their winning scores will be added to their Summer Eclectic scoreboard and the overall winner for the section will be the player with the most points at the end of the season.

John Wrighton ensured an emphatic victory on Tuesday with a Stableford score of 48 points, well ahead of Nigel Jerome who came in second with 41 points. In third place was John Lines on 40 points and Richard Burke, on 39 points, beat six other entrants to fourth place on countback.

The Wednesday competition was won by Rob Neal-Smith with 38 points on countback, beating Kim Limbrick into second place on the same score. Rob was congratulated by Bob Andrews who is the current Seniors Committee Chairman. Third and fourth place went to Tommy Ward and Len Coutts respectively who both scored 37 points.

Rob Neal-Smith is congratulated by Bob Andrews, the Seniors' Chairman.

Later in the week Horsham Seniors travelled down to the coast to play an away match at Seaford Head Golf Club. It was a disappointing result with Seaford Head GC winning 4.5 to Horsham’s 1.5, however they took pleasure in the weather and the beautiful scenery.

Jim White and Bob Andrews were in the lead team against the Seaford Head Match Captain, Steve Harriman and his partner Rob Waller losing their match 7&5. Will Pitt and Alan Butt won 3&2 and Peter Bayles and Andrew Bacon halved theirs.

Two of the other matches were close with Peter Martin and Trevor Baker, and Graham King and Derek Jones losing theirs 3&2, and Steve Fisher and Peter Allen lost 5&3.

Despite the losses everyone agreed it was a very sociable day, appreciating the condition of the course and enjoying good food together after the match.