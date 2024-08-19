Family fun down on the Links

Tell us your club news.

Once a year Littlehampton golfers venture out onto the course, playing as a two person team, their partner being a 'Non Golfer'.

Once the golfer has got the ball onto the green, at each hole, their 'non-golfing partner' takes over, putting until the ball is holed. Lots of laughs, great potential for a fall out, but still much enjoyed.

There were wives, husbands, partners, children, grandchildren, nephews, all enjoying the sun and shadows of the links.

After the golf everyone enjoyed a hearty supper at which Graham and Sally Ovenden were announced as winners, with Chris and Ali Dix, runners-up on countback.