Fourteen years-old Amelia is Mannings Heath's new champion

Teen queen claims Shepps Cup by nine shots

Mannings Heath's new ladies' scratch champion is 14 years-old Amelia McGinty who has claimed the Shepps Cup for the first time with rounds of 75 and 79 to beat Emma Francis by nine shots.

The fast-improving junior already plays off a handicap of three and laid the foundation for her success with a brilliant three-under-par front nine on Tuesday that included four birdies. That put her seven clear of Francis and although the latter came back strongly McGinty was still four ahead going into the second round on Thursday.

A strong wind made scoring difficult for both leaders but McGinty was always in control and her win provided a welcome confidence boost as she headed to San Diego, California for the IMG Junior World Championship.

Proud trophy winners, Amelia McGinty and Debs Battle.

Francis meanwhile, though second best this time, could reflect on an astonishing ten years in which she has lowered her handicap from 26 to 6 , won the club championship three times and and set a new ladies' course record at Mannings Heath.

Most of the club championship starters had their sights set on the Handicap Salver rather than the scratch prize and captain Debs Battle, playing off 21, was delighted to retain the trophy she won last year as she followed a brilliant nett 67 with an 82 to beat Emma Francis by two and Julia Hoskins by four.

Earlier, Heath's men found playing off the championship tees no impediment to good scoring in Saturday's Black Tee Medal with birdies in abundance and only a point separating the top four finishers. Neil Dudeney, off 16, just took the winner's honours on countback from nine-handicap Karl Boffey after both signed for nett 66. Countback also decided third and fourth places where Charles Mitten had four birdies in his nett 67 to shade Chris Smith who had five.

Sunday's competition attracted a smaller entry and resulted in a a clear cut victory for 32-handicap Luke Thorburn with a fine nett 66. Runner-up Aaron Peacock was round in one under par gross but then had to add a shot to his card but his nett 72 was still enough to beat Richard Tullett on countback and move him up to second place in the Agate Trophy order of merit race.

John Bailey with Roy Sendall Cup.

The seniors played matchplay against the course for the Roy Sendall Cup with John Bailey, playing off 14, carding an an outstanding round of nett 66 that saw him finish five up. Adam Piggott was second on +4 and Paul Lamberty pipped Phill Davies on countback for third with +3.