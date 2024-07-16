Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some 150 members joined Club Captain Adie Miles down on the links of Littlehampton to celebrate his Captain's Day.

Golf was a Texas Scramble in teams of five, where the order of the day was bright clothing. As a result the course was littered with fashion faux pas a plenty!

The course had been set up with some truly outrageous pin positions which proved a challenge too far for some players.

As always though, some golfers will find a way to score well in a team format and this was no exception.

The winning team with a nett score of 58.1 were Sean Franks, Dean Franks, James Rowledge, Gary Bettel and Rob Fulbrook.