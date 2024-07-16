Fun in the sun as golfers celebrate Captain's Day
Some 150 members joined Club Captain Adie Miles down on the links of Littlehampton to celebrate his Captain's Day.
Golf was a Texas Scramble in teams of five, where the order of the day was bright clothing. As a result the course was littered with fashion faux pas a plenty!
The course had been set up with some truly outrageous pin positions which proved a challenge too far for some players.
As always though, some golfers will find a way to score well in a team format and this was no exception.
The winning team with a nett score of 58.1 were Sean Franks, Dean Franks, James Rowledge, Gary Bettel and Rob Fulbrook.
