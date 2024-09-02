Furze Field Manor Care Home sponsors 6th hole at Mid Sussex Golf Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Furze Field Manor Care Home, part of the Oyster Care Homes group, is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the 6th hole at the esteemed Mid Sussex Golf Club. This exciting new partnership highlights Furze Field Manor’s commitment to fostering strong community ties and creating enriching experiences for its residents.

To mark this special occasion, Tim Buckley, CEO of Oyster Care Homes, paid a visit to the golf club, accompanied by Derek, Furze Field Manor’s first-ever resident, who is 92 years young. The day was filled with joy and camaraderie as Tim and Derek participated in a series of enjoyable activities at the golf club.

Their visit began with a leisurely ride around the picturesque course in a golf buggy, offering Derek a chance to take in the beautiful surroundings. The duo then spent time on the green, where they honed their putting skills and shared a few laughs. The day was topped off with a delightful tea and cake session at the clubhouse.

Tim Buckley expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We're thrilled to be part of the Mid Sussex Golf Club community. It was wonderful to see Derek enjoying himself out on the course, and we look forward to many more visits with our residents. This sponsorship is a testament to our commitment to engaging with the local community and creating memorable experiences for our residents."

Derek, who thoroughly enjoyed the outing, shared his excitement: "I loved my boys' day out with Tim and can’t wait to visit again, hopefully with some of the other residents. It was a day to remember."

Mike Abbott, Sales & Marketing Manager at Mid Sussex Golf Club, also expressed his delight at the new partnership.

"It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tim and Derek to the course. Their enthusiasm was infectious, and Derek's joy was evident as he toured the course and sank a putt on our green. We’re proud to have Furze Field Manor as a local sponsor and look forward to our continued relationship."

The partnership between Furze Field Manor and Mid Sussex Golf Club marks the beginning of a wonderful collaboration, aimed at enhancing the lives of the residents and strengthening community bonds. The care home looks forward to many more enjoyable visits and shared experiences in the future.

For more information on Furze Field Manor care home, visit: https://oystercarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/furze-field-manor/ or call 01273077159.