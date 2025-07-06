Golfing guests enjoy a great day out at Manning Heath
Winners of the better-ball pairs event were Andy Jones partnered by Cowdray Park's Richard Smith – but their 44-point return only earned them victory on countback from Stephen Keast and iGolf Club's Matthew Leary.
Karl Boffey and Pyecombe's Roger Meekings were third on another countback with 42.
It was a particularly profitable day for Smith and Meekings as they also took top spots in the guests' individual Stableford. Giles Korner, 39, and Tom Nissen, 38, were best individual scorers for the hosts.
Earlier in the week Heath crowned a new ladies' champion as Julia Hoskins claimed the Shepps Cup for the first time with a round of 92 gross to beat nearest challenger Margaret Brown by three shots.
Hoskins works hard at her game and is a formidable competitor having already won the ladies' Spring Meeting. Her winning round was a typically workmanlike one with two pars, a birdie – and a couple of sevens the only blemishes.
The day's outstanding performance came from 'pocket rocket' Tina Norris, who posted an excellent nett 70 off her 26 handicap to claim the Handicap Salver.
Ladies' captain Debbie Battle finish as joint top scorer with 44 points in the Vines BMW Golf Day which the club hosted on Wednesday. Although Battle lost out on countback for first prize she had the satisfaction of beating 95 men. She was also a member of the winning Mannings Heath team partnered by John Gleaves, Andy Lambert and Connor Cast.
The seniors took on the course over 18 holes of matchplay for the Roy Sendall Cup. Alan Round, off 18, carded eight pars to finish an outstanding five up while Paul Lamberty took runner-up spot on countback from Ian Spreadbury, John Clarke and Nigel Manvell after all four finished on +2.
Junior Charlie Boyes is out to make his mark in the Midweek Order of Merit on Kingfisher and played the first four holes in level par before signing for 20 points on his latest outing. Richard Reid and Tom Billson were one and two points behind respectively.
Andrea Davies was the winner on countback in Sunday's Kingfisher Stableford after she and Andy Coop both scored 19 with Danny King third on 17