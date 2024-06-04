Good turnout for Cooden Beach Golf Club Ladies Spring meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ladies of Cooden Beach met for their annual Spring meeting on May 28. Despite the dreadful windy and rainy conditions there was a very good turnout for this annual event.

The morning consisted of an 18-hole individual Stableford and in the afternoon a shortened foursomes competition.

The Stableford results were:

Div 1: 1st Julia Phillimore, 2nd Jane Court, 3rd Mel Ball.

Cooden Beach Golf Club Ladies Spring Meeting Winners with the Captain.

Div 2: 1st Caroline Wright, 2nd Lindsay Waite, 3rd Alison Mardell.

Div 3: 1st Jenny Benson, 2nd Jill Johnson, 3rd Sue Morton.

The Foursomes Competition results

1st Jill Batchelor & Kay Mitchell, 2nd Mel Ball & Caroline Wright, 3rd Julia Phillimore & Alison Mardell.