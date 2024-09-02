Graham Wins 19th championship after thrilling four-hole playoff.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowborough Golf Club held their Mens Championship over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18 and what a breathtaking championship it turned out to be.

The new format promised an exciting finish with the field going out in reverse gross score order on the second day, meaning the leaders would go head to head in the last group of the day.

Three trophies were up for grabs for the 108-strong field: the Boyd Trophy for the leading gross score, the Peter Croft Trophy, for the leading gross score for handicaps of 6 and above, and the Langridge Trophy for the leading net score.

There was some excellent scoring on the first day, with many gross scores in the 70's. Proving the surprise package of the day was Hayden Meakin, with a fantastic gross 73 off of 10 handicap, to be only one shot back in the scratch and strongly positioned in the Peter Croft and Langridge trophies.

Graham Smith (right) receiving the Boyd Trophy from Captain Andy Selfe.

There was little surprise at the three golfers posting the best scores on day one. Graham Smith and Richard Leeves, boasting a combined 23 club championships, were joined by Glen Cambell, having each shot a steady 72 gross.

Day 2 featured some incredible golf from the leading group. Glen, having started solidly fell away after struggles on the 6th and 7th. Elsewhere Alex Johnson, battled right back into contention with an impressive 2 under through 11, although he was unable to maintain such high standards to the finish.

So the battle was left to Graham and Richard. After 16 holes Graham was three under par for the day, but only one clear, such was the magnificent standard of golf being played! Richard promptly struck a beautiful iron on the 17th that landed, like a butterfly, only 6 feet from the hole.

The resulting birdie was never in doubt, so the two players went to the 18th all square. Solid pars on 18 meant we had a sudden death play-off (assuming both players circumvented the tricky task of signing their cards!

Hayden Meakin(right) receiving the Peter Croft Trophy from Captain Andy Selfe.

The standard of golf in the play-off, given the pressure, and the crowd of 50 or so watching, was ridiculously good. Pars by both players on holes 1 and 18 (with an incredible up and down from Richard on this hole), and again on hole 1, meant a fourth hole extra hole.

Finally the players were divided. A magnificent six iron on hole 18 from a poor lie to 2 feet, resulted in a birdie for Graham. With Richard narrowly missing his birdie putt, it meant that Graham picked up a nineteenth club championship. Many congratulations to Graham, but commiserations to Richard for pushing him all the way. Truly inspirational golf from both players.

The Langridge Cup was won by Peter Atkins with a net score of 133, one shot clear of Hayden Meakin. Hayden's golf at the weekend deserved to be rewarded and it duly was, as he took the Peter Croft Trophy for best gross for handicaps of 6 and above with a score of 153. Runner-up was Paul Mugridge, with a score of 157.

A mention also to Tom Wates, playing his first CBGC Club Championship and shooting a superb 71 on day 2.

After his win Graham said “I’m obviously delighted to have managed to win the Club Championship again....they don’t get any easier that’s for sure! Richard played great golf all day and it was just one shot on the 4th playoff hole that proved the difference. The support we received with so many people out watching the playoff created a very special atmosphere...roll on 2025!”

Hayden paid tribute to the club on a well planned an orchestrated weekend organised by a much-improved family at Crowborough Beacon Golf Club and thanked Club Secretary Chris Dowrick and all his team.

He said: “It’s an honour to have won a competition of such significance at a club I love. My plan for Saturday was to put myself in a position where I could shoot a competitive score on Saturday and be in contention! Little did I know, let alone think, I’d be capable of carding a 73 and making birdies on 4,5 and 6.

"That in itself was enough! There I was, on the first tee on Sunday, nervous to say the least but proud to be in a leading position. I had a game plan on Sunday but didn’t think I would par the first 5 holes! Standing on the 18th tee I thought that I must be in contention, so thought I’d be sensible and hit a 5 iron… that put me in the heather.

"Nevertheless, it was refreshing to see such a presence on the terrace which gave me the encouragement to make a shakey 6!

"Like I’ve said, it’s an honour to have played a competitive part in such a prestigious competition at a club that a cherish and love. Bring on next year!”