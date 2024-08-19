Highwoods Golf Club raises over £2,000 for St Michael’s Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Highwoods members and guests have raised a total of £2,241 for the very worthwhile local charity St Michael’s Hospice by running two very different events over the past month.

Firstly, the two captains, Keith Oliver, Club Captain and Rita Griffiths-Glover, held their Captain’s Charity Day on a beautiful sunny day after having to postpone this competition two months earlier due to extreme wet weather conditions.

A total of 112 golfers took part in teams of four players, of any male/female combination. The format was a Vegas Scramble, where the roll of the dice determined which player's drive would be taken on each hole.

The winners were Kiel McHugh, Diane Blood, Cara Grant and Randy Turner with a net score of 55, from Andy Lamb, Nigel Cooper, Terry Coleman and Joanna Slater with a net score of 57 in second place.

The winning team on Captain’s Charity Day.

A special prize went to Trish White, Yvonne Welling, Ann Davidson and Rosemary Roche for the best Ladies net team score of 60. The day raised a total of £1,150, from entry fees, raffle, spot the golf ball and donations.

The second event was a Music Quiz with a difference. Local band The Fog, which includes three members of Highwoods Golf Club played 20 numbers and two questions were asked about each song. 15 teams of six took part,comprising of both members and guests.

The winning team, The Rockets won with a total of 33 points from Bach Again with 30 points. The evening raised a total of £1,091 from ticket sales, raffle, lucky square draw and donations.

The club would like to thank local sponsors, Trattoria Restaurant, Cooks Yard Farm, CMC Barbers, Carr Taylor Vineyard, Wetherspoons, Bentley's Restaurant, EH Warford Jewellers and Sidley Butchers for their generosity in donating prizes.

Two of the winning team collecting six bottles of wine.

At both events, Sophie Bailey, a member of the hospices’s fund raising team gave a short presentation describing the range of services that hospice provides and that the charity is heavily dependent on the generosity of individuals and groups like Highwoods to help support the valuable care and support they offer.

The two Highwoods Captains would also like to thank their members and guests for 'digging deep' and raising such a magificent amount of £2,241 for their charity.