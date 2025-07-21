Highwoods Golf Club Scratch Team

Wellesley Plate Semi-Final Victory

Well done to the Highwoods Scratch Team on their impressive win over the Nevill at East Brighton in today’s Wellesley Plate semi-final!

A strong 3–1 performance in the morning set the tone, and the team carried that energy through to secure a 7.5–4.5 overall victory with every player contributing points.

With a few fresh faces from the quarter-final lineup, the result highlights the depth and strength of the squad.

A big thank you to Cej Burgess and Mickey Grimes for making the trip to support the team—your backing means a lot!

On to the final next—September 6th!