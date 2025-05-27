Highwoods Golf Club's Ladies Spring Meeting is a hit
The singles Stableford was followed by the foursomes two days later with a presentation of cups followed by a meal in the evening.
The Spring Meeting cups winners were: Division 1 Michelle Cramp (67), Division 2 Pat Hodd (73), Division 3 Suzanne Collins (69) and Division 4 Deirdre Winchester (67); runners-up were Judy Meekes (68), Yvonne Welling (70), Carol Baker (71), Sylvia Honey (71) and Elizabeth Edwards 71.
The winners of the foursomes were Tessa Richardson and Julie Oliver (42) with runners-up Vera Martin and Rosemary Roche (38), Michelle Cramp and Margaret Senior (37), Ann Millar and Chris Coxhead (36) and Sylvia Honey with Anne Laing (36).
Other trophies presented were the Gwenda Knight Trophy to Chris Coxhead, the Grandmother’s Trophy to Chris Coxhead, the Foundation Stableford Ball Marker to Sue Mead, the Treasurer’s Trophy to Suzanne Collins and the Balmer Hilder trophies to Michelle Cramp and Julie Oliver.