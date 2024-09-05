Highwoods Ladies’ Captain’s Day - a day to remember

On a beautiful August Tuesday morning, the Ladies’ Centenary Captain, Rita Griffiths-Glover arrived at the golf club to celebrate her special day, in a 1970’s Triumph TR6 driven by fellow member Gerry Donohue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The day kicked off with the ladies playing football rather than golf. Rita supports Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Ladies’ Section organised a penalty shoot out between Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion. In goal was Assistant Professional, Elliot Banks. The shoot out was 3-2 to Wolves with the winning penalty struck by Rita.

Fifty six ladies then went on to play a Texas Scramble in teams of four. The winning team was Pat Hodd, Alison Blake, Judy Meeks and Chris Trendle with a nett 53 on count back from Sue Mead, Doreen Upwood, Diane Blood and Arleen Wilkinson also with a nett 53. The theme for the all gifts and prizes was Health and Beauty with all prize winners receiving gift vouchers from local beauty salon, Beauty Escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day concluded with 80 ladies sitting down to a two course meal, followed by entertainment focusing on Rita’s favourite things, Girl Guides, drumming, holidays, and Wolves. The highlight was receiving a signed letter from the Wolves Head Coach, Gary O’Neil wishing her the very best on her special day and for being a faithful fan. The evening ended with dancing to local band Helter Skelter.

Rita and her transport to Highwoods Golf Club

On the previous Saturday, the ladies held their Club Championship over two rounds of medal golf. The winner of the Scratch prize was Alison Bough with a gross 80 & 76 = 156 and the Handicap prize, Rita Griffiths-Glover with a nett 74 & 71 = 145.