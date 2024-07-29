Highwoods ladies enjoy good cup form

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ladies of Highwoods Golf Cub held their two day Stableford Cup competitions in July.

Despite drizzly conditions on the Tuesday, the individual Stableford competition produced good scoring by all divisional winners, with Rose Norton’s exceptional score by far the best of the day.

Winners of the trophies were Division 1 Maybury Cup - Chris Coxhead continuing her good form with 36 points; Division 2 McCarrol Cup - Sue Mead with 35 points; Division 3 White/Reilly Cup - Jacqui Stanford with 39 points; Division 4 Highwoods Bowl - Rose Norton 43 points.

Individual Stableford results were Deirdre Winchester 38 points, Rosemary Roche 37 points, Lorraine Russell 36 points on countback from Judy Meeks also with 36 points, Julie Oliver 35 points on countback from Maricel Champion also with 35 points.

Highwoods trophy winners.

Thursday was a much better weather wise for the Foursomes competition which also resulted in excellent scores.

The winners were Trish White & Marian Robinson 43 points, 2nd Jacqui Stanford & Deirdre Winchester 38 points, 3rd Janet Thacker & Jackie Thomson 36 points, 4th Yvonne Welling & Jean Moakes 35 points and 5th Angela Smith & Rita Sanger 34 points.

These ladies received their prizes at the presentation dinner held on the Thursday evening.

Trophies were also presented to the winners of earlier competitions during June and July. Dobson/Young to Chris Coxhead, the Honeypot to Alison Blake, Bobby’s Bowl to Jo Slater, Coxhead Cup to Suzanne Collins, Carberry Cup to Deirdre Winchester and the Knowles/Ive Foursomes Salver to Tessa Richardson and Julie Oliver.

Traditionally, at the dinner, next years Ladies’ Captain reveals her vice captain. Trish White announced that this will be Doreen Upwood, who was congratulated by the ladies. A raffle raised £175.00 for the Captain’s Charity, St Michael’s Hospice.

Highwoods is celebrating it’s Centenary Year and a special week of golfing and social events was held at the end of June. The club also has a commitment to encouraging women to play golf and holds Ladies Taster Sessions.