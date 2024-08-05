Horley triumph in Under-12s Sussex Festival Bowl

Horley Under-12s emerged victorious from a fantastic Sussex Festival week, winning the top tier competition, the Sussex Bowl.

In a series of games which showcased the brilliance of this special competition, Horley started their campaign away at Findon on a glorious Monday afternoon.

Batting first, Horley posted 229-8 with standout innings from Luke Trewinnard (71), Tom Jowett (35) and Eoin Spalding (23). In reply, Findon fell well short of the winning target but an exceptional performance from their opening batsman (70 not out off 114 balls) ultimately denied Horley the win as Findon finished on 127-9. Theo Ottley (2-10) and Jowett (2-11) returned the best bowling figures.

Having taken 33 points from that winning draw, Horley welcomed Three Bridges to Horley Row the following day. They produced an accomplished display in the field, taking several outstanding catches, to restrict their opponents to 81 all out with Seb Cook (2-1), Ottley (2-9), Naomi Hamilton (2-11) and Jowett (2-16) bowling well. Horley chased down the target in the 13th over with Cook (22) and Ottley (32 not out) batting fluently.

Horley's happy Under-12s celebrate their Bowl victory.

Horley approached their third and final group game of the week knowing a 40-point victory was essential against Lindfield to maintain their hopes of finishing in the top two of the 15-team table and thus reach Sunday's final.

Having lost the toss, Horley were surprised to be invited to bowl first and took full advantage of the overhead conditions and some variable bounce. Hamilton bowled magnificently well to take 5-13, including a hat-trick to remove three of Lindfield's top five batters.

She was well backed up by excellent fielding with wicketkeeper Harvey Baldry taking two catches and under-10 player, Oscar Puttick taking a great catch to close the innings on 97 all out. Fin Bate produced his best bowling performance of the week taking two crucial wickets.

Horley set about the reply with a calm, confident manner and an unbroken 75-run partnership between Baldry (44 not out) and Charit Kalidhar (29 not out) saw them reach the target and secure the 40-point win. Horley then required Horsham to defeat Preston Nomads to secure their place in the final and Horsham duly delivered in an exciting finale.

The final saw Horley taking on an incredibly strong Cuckfield team, who were unbeaten over the past couple of seasons. Horley batted first and on a pitch that offered some unpredictable bounce, set about trying to post a competitive score.

Although wickets fell at regular intervals, several key partnerships developed which helped Horley to reach 105-4 before a flurry of late wickets reduced them to 112-9. Crucially, Theo Toon and Nathan Harding added four runs for the final wicket to take Horley to 116 all out. Baldry (28) and Henry Waller (28) top-scored for Horley.

It was essential that Horley got off to a good start with the ball and they certainly did that! Jowett (2-16) and Matty Porter (3-28) bowled a devastating and destructive spell of pace to dismantle the Cuckfield top order and reduce them to 12-4, with superb catches held by Noah Foster, Kalidhar and Baldry (who kept wicket superbly throughout the innings).

Cuckfield fought back brilliantly before two further quick wickets from Foster (2-5) reduced them to 48-6. The game continued to ebb and flow with Cuckfield's captain Finn Prior batting superbly to take the score to 83 before Porter dismissed him for 46 thanks to a wonderfully assured catch by Jowett on the boundary.

Cuckfield inched towards the victory target but a fabulous piece of fielding by Theo Raja ran out Tomas Gates with a direct hit and two overs later, Waller (1-2 from five overs) took a key wicket to reduce them to 93-9 in the 25th over.

Cuckfield's last wicket pairing batted admirably against good quality bowling from Waller, Cook and Leo Chester-Williams, and hauled their team to 112, with five runs needed to win from the final over. A nervy finish was avoided as Harding pinned the batsman lbw with the first ball to secure a magnificent victory.

Congratulations to everyone who represented Horley throughout the week and contributed to this outstanding achievement by the team.