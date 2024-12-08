There are several formats that provide golfers with the chance to play as a team in pairs, threes and sometimes as a group of four.

The Tuesday Horsham Seniors seized the opportunity of a dry day to play for the Tony Laker Trophy, previously abandoned due to poor weather.

They played a Fourball Better Ball competition in which only the best score from the pair is recorded on each hole. There were some high scores where it was evident that each team member was having a good round and matching their golfing talents, and other teams who scored much lower where performance was patchier and neither player was able to play to their strengths on a number of holes.

The teams in first and second place managed an impressive 46 points and it was only on countback that Richard Lodge and Ian Cherriman took the trophy with Nigel Jerome and Rodney Gale coming in second. Alistair Tuck and Rob Neal-Smith were third with 44 points.

Fortunate to have two consecutive fair days the Wednesday Seniors took advantage and played Canadian Foursomes, a different fourball format also in teams of two.

In this competition both players drive from each tee and play a second shot with their own ball, one ball is then selected and alternate shots are taken until completion of the hole using the Stableford scoring system.

There were some good scores for this competition too with Dave Vickers and John Dodsworth taking first place on 44 points. They received congratulations in festive surroundings from Howard Mannion, a Seniors committee member.

Trevor White and Chris Macauley were very close and came in second with 43 points, Ian Cherriman and Peter Worthington scored 42 points to come in third. A successful week for Ian Cherriman who competed and was placed in both competitions, having won the trophy with Richard the previous day.