Horsham Seniors are taking on the challenges

It has certainly been a game of two halves in regard to the weather as the Horsham Seniors played their competition this week. Setting off to a chilly start on a course well covered in frost, it developed into a sunny autumn day with blue skies and mist rising on the ponds and lakes.

This can make the game of golf very interesting as the icy conditions change and the temperature increases affecting how the golf ball rolls and the distance it travels. The speed of the greens also alters as the round goes on with the frost melting, the grass getting more wet before the sun burns it off, providing stimulating tests of skill along the way.

The format of the team competition was a three-ball alliance where the scores vary according to the par. Only the best score counts on the par five holes, two scores count on the par fours and all three scores on the par three holes, when the teams hope all three members are particularly on form. Each golfer plays off 85% of their handicap and taking on the challenge the winners from the Tuesday Seniors were Shaun Moloney, Rodney Gale and Kevin Lark with 76 points. In second place were Richard Burke, Howard Mannion and Peter Bayles scoring 75 points. Coming in first from the Wednesday Seniors were Peter Worthington, Trevor Egan and John Lines on 73 points and second were Colin Varty, Paul Dudman and Bob Dick scoring 72 points.