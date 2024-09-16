Horsham Seniors battle for the trophy.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Summer comes into Autumn golfers are keen to make the most of any good weather and Horsham Seniors managed to play two matches as well as their weekly competitions enjoying the good course conditions.

They played Gatton Manor Golf Club in an away friendly match with the result of Gatton Manor 4 to Horsham 2. Kevin Lee and Barry Gravett, and Nairon Khan and John Wrighton kept Horsham in the game by winning their matches by one hole.

Bob Andrews and John Bellchamber and Will Pitt and Trevor White lost 4&3, Peter Wortington and Thomas Ward lost 3&2, and Peter Martin and Richard Burke lost 6&5.

The Tuesday Seniors were playing in the annual Battle of Britain Trophy competition that is always a Fourball Betterball Stableford format.

Steve Fisher and Bob Smith win the Battle of Britain Trophy, Bob Andrews presented the prizes.

The stylish trophy was donated by a former member who served in the RAF and the winners this year were Bob Smith and Steve Fisher on 44 points on countback, receiving their prizes from Bob Andrews, the Seniors’ Captain. Second were Richard Burke and Roger Martin also on 44 points with Colin Goldsmith and Derek Shadbolt coming in third on 41 points.

The Wednesday group played the same format, the winners were Nairon Khan and Malcolm Field with 43 points. John Dodsworth and Peter Allen and Alan Butt with Trevor White came in second and third on 42 points, John and Peter winning on countback.

The week finished with another friendly match away at Slinfold Golf Club with a score of Horsham 1.5 to Slinfold 4.5. The opportunity to play different courses, meet new people and enjoy a round of golf in good weather are the compensations for not always winning.

Nairon Khan and John Lines won their match 2&1 and Steve Fisher and Rod Gale halved theirs. Will Pitt and Chris Macauley came close losing two down and Alan Butt and Derek Jones lost 4&3. Ian Cherriman and Bob Smith lost 5&4 and Mark Smith and Thomas Ward lost 6&5.