Horsham Seniors celebrate a win

Like any sport, golfers depend on the elements to provide conditions that complement their game, and the dry firm ground does give distance to the shots.

However, the heat and humidity can take their toll and in temperatures close to 30 degrees Horsham Seniors played one of their Stableford Order of Merit competitions. These take place over the summer season and the finishing score grants points that advances each player up the overall leaderboard. A trophy is then awarded to the golfer who has amassed the most points from the six competitions.

Roger Southgate on Tuesday with 39 points, and Tommy Ward on Wednesday scoring 41 points, added winning scores to their Order of Merit total. The four Tuesday winners all came in with identical scores of 39 points and had to be separated by countback. Keith Rayner was second, Bob Smith finished third and Margaret Unsworth was fourth. On Wednesday Ian Purton, in second place and Chris Macauley in third both scored 38 and fourth was Martin Tigg on 36 points. Tommy received his prize from James Barclay the current Seniors’ Captain.

As the season progresses Horsham Seniors are continuing with their matches and played Dorking Golf Club Seniors at home this week. They celebrated a win for Horsham with a score of 3.5 to Dorking’s 2.5. The lead team of Bob Andrews and Jim White won their match 2&1 and Peter Martin and Derek Shadbolt won theirs 5&4. Three pairs, Peter Bayles and Alan Butt, Andrew Bacon and Chris Macauley and Peter Allen and Trevor Baker all halved their matches keeping the scores very close. Matt Price and Derek Jones finished their match 2 down. A welcome victory for Horsham Seniors, congratulations to the team.