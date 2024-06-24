Horsham Seniors play for the Order of Merit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warmer weather and the good condition of the course provided the opportunity for the Horsham Seniors to add impressive scores to the Summer Season Order of Merit table.

Points are awarded for the round, with the highest scores from the top ten players gaining the most. Each time an Order of Merit qualifying competition is played the points accumulate to a final score and a trophy is awarded at the end of the season to the player with the best five merit scores.

It is often the birdies that reorganise the top few places on the table resulting in them being very close and with everything to play for over the summer.

Well done to Keith Martin from the Tuesday group who came in first scoring an excellent 44 points with ten pars and two birdies, and to Peter Attwood in second place on 43 points.

Keith Martin is congratulated by Shaun Moloney, a member of the Seniors' committee.

Jeremy Simpson and Kevin Lee took third and fourth places with 41 points, Jeremy winning on countback. Keith was congratulated by Shaun Moloney, a member of the Seniors’ committee.

Congratulations too to the winner from the Wednesday group, Clive Limbrick, also scoring well with ten pars and two birdies, on 42 points, Paul Dudman was second with 39 points.