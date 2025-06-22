Horsham Seniors watch their handicaps come down

Winning an Order of Merit qualifying competition always results in booking a place in a final play off for the Champion of Champions at the end of the season.

Horsham Seniors took part in their monthly OoM and Eclectic contest, they enjoyed a course that is playing very fast and long, accompanied by fine weather, and took pleasure in an outcome of some high Stableford scores.

The Tuesday group winner was Andrew Gunning who not only was first with 44 points, he also managed to get nearest to the pin on the chosen par 3 and finished off with a birdie 2 that brought him two more prizes. The other prize-winners scored well too, Richard Levey on 42 points in second place, Chris Frogley was third with 41 points and Jenny Elliott came in fourth with 40 points on countback.

There were calculations to be done for the Wednesday group with close scoring for the first four. Peter Cowell took first place and beat Sean Kilgarriff into second place with 39 points on countback and Bob Dick pipped Martin Tigg at the post to claim third place on 38 points with a better back nine score. At this time of year when the conditions and scorecards are good, it is interesting and welcome to see the handicaps coming down too.

Colin Gibson and Peter Stanford (Cranleigh GC) with Jim White and John Wrighton (Horsham) at Cranleigh.

Hopes were dashed once more for Horsham Seniors though when they played away at Cranleigh Golf Club. It is a challenge not to become disheartened when the loss is 6 - 0 to the opposition, as it was for this match.

However, when the results of the individual matches are so close it keeps the enthusiasm high as well as the aspirations. Three of the pairs lost their matches by 1 – 0, John Wrighton and Jim White, Peter Bayles and Graham King, and Andrew Bacon and Will Pitt kept the competition tight right to the end. John and Jim were the lead team playing against Colin Gibson (Cranleigh Captain) and Peter Stanford.

Ian Cherriman and Alistair Tuck, and Barry Gravett and Peter Martin lost 3 – 2 with Richard Burke and Mark Smith losing 5 – 4. The course played well and the weather stayed sunny, with a convivial breakfast and congenial hosts it all nevertheless made for a most enjoyable day.