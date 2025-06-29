Hot scores match the weather in Manning Heath's mixed opener

Mannings Heath's first mixed competition of the year, the Centenary Challenge, produced hot scores to match the weather as the top three teams all returned better-ball cards of 42 points.

The countback verdict though went to Stephen Keast and Andrea Davies with Steffan Battle and Rosemary Martin runners-up and Matt Bailey third with Margaret Brown.

The competition crowned a busy week with nine competitions completed. It began with some good news from The Nevill where ladies captain Debs Battle and Julia Hoskins won a hard-fought tussle to reach the sixth round of the Daily Mail Foursomes.

Back at the club meanwhile Bob Binning John Clarke, Derek Hendry and Peter Thomas posted a brilliant nett 55 in the Senior Captain's Texas Scramble and John Bailey. John Gleaves, Andy Hoskins and Terry Oram were runners-up with nett 58.

Five pars on the inward nine helped Julie Law to a winning 37 points in the ladies' stableford with Julia Hoskins only a point behind. And there some new names leading the midweek nine hole competition on Kingfisher, Duncan MacOwan taking top spot with 20 followed by Ian Slaughter, 19, and Iain Craigen, 18.

The midweek 18-hole stableford yielded a win for Neil Belcher with 39 points followed by Thomas Pynn on 34.

President Ian Jaggard hosted the traditional Past Captains' black tie dinner with John Gleaves winning the golf that preceded it to claim the Dick Tidey putter with 38 points.

Saturday's stableford saw 11-handicap Graham Lafferty pip Tom Nissen on a back six countback after both carded 41 but Nissen was the one to earn a place on the club's honours board thanks to an ace on the 14th. Kevin Dixon was third with 40.

Sunday's medal was also decided on countback with Lee Barry's back nine just nudging Neil McCullagh into second place after both signed for nett 72. Karl Boffey took third place, also on countback, from Ovie Opone on nett 75.