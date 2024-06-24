Ideal conditions for club championships
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was evidence of nerves amongst some, as the demanding tee shot required at the opening hole caused the execution to fail.
However it is a marathon not a sprint, played across 36 holes, spanning two days, with plenty more golf to follow.
After the first round it was tight at the top, Richard Main, Champion in 2022, leading the way with a 72. Defending Champion Sam Dix was one shot further back, with a number of others in close proximity.
One of those was Neal Gardner whose opening 75, gave him a nett 68 to lead The Presidents Cup.
Conditions on day two were similar, maybe a little less windy, but nevertheless very testing especially with some of the final day pin positions.
Very steady golf from Mike Higginson across the two days, with nett 68 and 69s, for a two round total of three under, secured the win in the nett comp, The Presidents Cup, winning by one, despite a day two 64 from Ryan Blackwood.
In the main event Sam Dix paired his first round 73, with a 71, to be crowned Club Champion 2024. Bruce Varga and Josh Strudwick both posted 148's, 4 shots back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.