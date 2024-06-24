Ideal conditions for club championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the course looking resplendent in the early morning sunshine, with hardly a breath of wind the first of 82 players got the 2024 Littlehampton Golf Club, Club Championships underway.

There was evidence of nerves amongst some, as the demanding tee shot required at the opening hole caused the execution to fail.

However it is a marathon not a sprint, played across 36 holes, spanning two days, with plenty more golf to follow.

After the first round it was tight at the top, Richard Main, Champion in 2022, leading the way with a 72. Defending Champion Sam Dix was one shot further back, with a number of others in close proximity.

It was ideal conditions for the club championships.

One of those was Neal Gardner whose opening 75, gave him a nett 68 to lead The Presidents Cup.

Conditions on day two were similar, maybe a little less windy, but nevertheless very testing especially with some of the final day pin positions.

Very steady golf from Mike Higginson across the two days, with nett 68 and 69s, for a two round total of three under, secured the win in the nett comp, The Presidents Cup, winning by one, despite a day two 64 from Ryan Blackwood.