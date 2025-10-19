It’s a hole-in-one for Colin at Horsham

Playing regular monthly qualifying rounds is one of the enjoyable challenges for Horsham’s senior golfers and, as in all sports, there is always a desire to do better.

It is rare to score a hole-in-one at any time, so it was to everyone’s delight that Colin Goldsmith did just that in the Stableford Qualifier competition.

He came in second on 37 points having scored six pars, a birdie and an eagle on the 16th par three. He received his prize form James Barclay, the seniors’ captain.

David Ormerod took first place in the overall contest with a respectable 40 points and Sarah Moloney came in third on 35, Peter Allen was fourth on 34 points.

The Wednesday winner was Colin Barry on an impressive sore of 42 points and Nairon Khan was almost neck and neck, coming in second on 41 points with 10 pars and 2 birdies. Marc Oratis scored 39 points to take third place and Colin Varty was fourth on 38 points.

Horsham seniors are members of the Three Counties Winter League that includes clubs from across Sussex and Surrey.

It was set up to provide competitive golf through the winter months and is played in a Four Ball Better Ball format. A team of two play a Stableford scoring round and the best result from the pair is recorded on each hole.

In the first 3CWL match of the season Horsham seniors played Slinfold GC, with a final score of 32-40 to Slinfold. Congratulations to Slinfold on what turned out to be quite a close match.

Steve Fisher and Trevor Baker and Clive Limbrick and Kevin Lee lost by only one hole, both with scores of 8.5-9.5. Bob Andrews and Tommy Ward also lost, in this case 3.5-14.5. However a commendation goes to Nairon Khan and Nigel Croy who were the successful team winning their round by 11.5-6.5.