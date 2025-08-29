It's back to the 70s for Cottesmore's Lady Captain's Charity Day

In celebration of the club's 50th anniversary, Cottesmore Golf Club's lady captain, Heather Skinner, chose a 1970s theme for her charity day.

Ladies were encouraged to dress up in 70s-style clothing, both on the course for the day's competitions and for the meal afterwards.

There were some striking and colourful fashion combinations and prizes were awarded to Barbara Woolfitt for playing in her psychedelic poncho outfit and to Jan Brice for the trouser suit with tasselled suede waistcoat she wore for the meal.

At the meal, Heather said a huge thank you to all those who had helped to organise the day, especially Meg and Geoff Mitchell, who dressed as The Carpenters and manned the halfway house where they provided all the treats for the ladies to enjoy mid-round.

Charity Day competition winners go back to the 70s

In both the 18-hole competition on the Griffin and the nine-hole competition on the Phoenix, ladies could buy 'mulligans' for £1 each and play them whenever they liked to try and improve their scores. This made for some impressive scores on the day!

The Division 1 winner of the 18-hole competition was Caroline East with 51 points, second was Christine Knight with 47 and third was Ruth Leatherbarrow with 42.

The Division 2 winner was Deborah Sewell with 50 points, on countback from Heather Tomsett, and in third was Viv Lyons with 48.

The winner of the nine-hole competition was Sue Ford with 24 points, second was Jean Thompson with 22, on countback from Barbara Munro, who came third.

Heather thanked Sharon Osborne who ran a successful raffle that, along with the mulligan payments, raised a wonderful £648 on the day for her chosen charity, The Phoenix Stroke Club.