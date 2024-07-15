It’s Championship Week for Horsham Seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a disappointing start to the week when the Horsham Seniors lost 6-0 away to Cranleigh Golf Club, however well done Cranleigh.

Later in the week they played Bognor Golf Club at home in a much closer mixed match also losing but only by 2.5 to 3.5.

Three of the pairs, Bob Andrews and Rita Rice, John Bellchamber and Sharon Johnston and Kevin Lee and Sue Hillman lost by only one hole, a well-fought competition. Ian Cherriman and Rita Farley won by two holes, Will Pitt and Bernice Forsyth won 3&2 and Trevor White and Jane White halved their match.

The Tuesday Group played a Chapman Foursomes competition, this format is played in pairs and requires each player to drive off and then play their partner’s ball. The best one is then chosen and alternate shots are taken till the hole is completed.

Peter Bayles wins the Horsham Seniors Annual Championship.

It is a most enjoyable competition and can require tactical play to maximise the strengths of both players. The winners were Nigel Jerome and Jill Jordan on 44 points with Steve King and Bob Dick second on 41 points and Chris Stapley and Roger Martin close behind in third place on 40 points.

It was also the second round of the Horsham Seniors Annual Championship, it is matchplay and played over two days off the back tees, the two rounds are added together to give a gross winner and a nett winner for the men and the women.

Winning the Championship Trophy was Peter Bayles with a gross score of 164 followed by Bob Andrews in second place on 166, who is the Seniors Captain and presented the trophy to Peter.

There was excitement waiting for the nett winner when John Bellchamber and Colin Goldsmith both came in with 136 and had to endure a play off on holes one and two. Well done to John who just pipped Colin to get the win, and Jim White won the high handicap men’s trophy.

Jill Bowden won the Senior Ladies Gross Championship and Caroline Croy won the nett trophy. Names to be engraved and silver salvers for the mantlepiece for another year after a close competition.