Jefford's double is mark of success

Waterfall Cup follows Claret Jug victory at Mannings Heath

Mark Jefford was a trophy winner for the second week running at Mannings Heath as he followed his solo Claret Jug victory by teaming up with club captain Scott Vivash to claim the Waterfall Cup .

A sunny Saturday, fast-running fairways and immaculate greens made conditions ideal for good scoring and ten pairs carded better-ball returns of 40 points or more off the championship tees.

None could quite match Jefford and Vivash though who dovetailed impressively for three over par gross and 44 points. Peter Wilson and Steve Latham were only a point behind and Martyn and Matthew Little took third place on countback with 42.

Multi-tee stableford winner Keith Marshall.

Sunday's multi-tee stableford allowed participants to play off the tees of their choice and the top three finishers all opted for different colour markers.

Leading the way, off the orange (medal) tees, was 12-handicap Keith Marshall who carded ​38 points helped by two back nine birdies. Karl Boffeychose the forward silvers and found his handicap cut to one but went round in one over par for 36 points with an eagle on the 17th. Kevin Dixon was only a point behind off the back, black tees after playing the last six holes in one under the card

The seniors opted for some devilish fun with a Lucifer's Challenge 666 competition - half a dozen holes each of foursomes, better-ball and Texas Scramble. Seven pairs bettered 40 points but a birdie on the 18th sealed the deal for Robin Brown and Paul Lamberty, their 44 points just beating Allan Round and Andrew Stewart by a point with Geoff Ayshford and Derek Hendry third on countback.

Trish Robson, playing off 28, took the Ladies' Centenary Challenge with a 37 point card that included four nett birdies amd a nett eagle. Emma Francis was round in 77 gross for 36 points with Tina Norris and Mina Burton third and fourth a further point behind.

Devilishly good - Robin Brown and Paul Lamberty.

Jenny Rees's 18 handicap gave her two shots a hole for the nine hole stableford on Kingfisher and she used them to good effect to earn 23 points. Mark Shurville was next best with 20 and Richard Tullett led a clutch of players on 19 to reclaim his midweek order of merit lead.