July medal is a hit for Lottbridge Golf Club seniors

The Lottbridge Golf Club seniors took to the course for their July Medal.

The course was playing well but the weather was very hot. Well done to all who finished in such conditions.

The course was in excellent condition and thanks went to the greenkeeping staff.

Senior Vice-Captain Bill Scott presented prizes to the following: Overall July Medal Winner - Kevin Boakes with nett 62; Division 1 Winner - Julian Sanchez with nett 63; Division 2 Winner - Len Callnon with nett 62; Lowest Gross was Julian Sanchez with 76; Nearest the Pin on holes 2 and 11 - Dave Cottingham; Nearest the Pin on holes 6 and 15 - Tony Fox; Nearest the Pin on holes 9 and 18 - Duncan McCarthy; Nearest the Pin, in two, on hole 4 - Martin Healy.

The Senior Captain's charity (Prostate Cancer UK) benefitted to the tune of a magnificent £53 through ‘Balls in the Water’. Thank you to everyone who donated.

Thanks were given to Jack and Tony (Fairway Restaurant) for their excellent service and to Jack for getting the halfway water nice and cold.

Thanks also went to Club President Jim Woolley and Tony Fox for their administration assistance; Len Callnon for starting everybody off and Senior Secretary Wayne Funnell for all of his help to get things running smoothly.

Finally thanks were given to everyone who took part.