Junior golfers pick up prizes at Crowborough Beacon Golf Club

The junior section’s annual meeting was held at Crowborough Beacon Golf Club.

Club Junior organisers Jo Osborn and Mark Patten presided and awarded the many trophies to the worthy 2024 winners.

The Junior Club Champion Trophy went to Junior Captain Tyler Neal who scored an incredible 78 gross, with Junior Vice-Captain Barney King taking the runners up spot. The nett prize went to Max Manning.

Josh Proctor won the Harry Constable trophy and Lawrence Patten took two trophies – the Junior Survivors Cup and the Charlie Macey Trophy.

Following the formal part of the evening the juniors, parents and organisers took part in an indoor sticky ball chipping competition which was made more difficult by everyone having to play with their wrong hand.

The first competition played this year was a 4 Clubs and a Putter Stableford with 57 members taking part.

The winner with a score of 35 points was Alex Miller. Just one point behind was John McCormack with 34 points and with 33 Peter Humphrey took third place on countback from Steve Watton. Emma Morgan was the leading lady of the day with a score of 32 points.

Seven teams took part in the Ladies Reverse Waltz in spring sunshine. The winners scoring an amazing 76 points were Ruby Woolley, Jane P Adams & Gill Baxter.

Just one point behind with 75 points the runners up were Pat Donald, Sharon Taylor and Liz Manktelow and in third were Mandy Hilton, Sue Richardson and Philly Dagwell with 69 points.

Some 92 members headed to the fairways to play in a 4-person Team Stableford. With 2 scores to count on holes 1-9, 3 scores to count on holes 10-15 and all scores to count on holes 16-18 the winners were Matthew Pancaldi, Robert Hawkins, Alex Miller and Thomas Hiscock with a score of 109 points.

Just 2 points behind the runners up were Nigel Fox, Wesley Williams, David Leslie & Norman Beresford. Andrew Mackellow, Matthew Martin, John Tankard & Neil Rogers took third place with 102 points on countback from Chirs Powlson, Oliver Godbold, Lewis Russell, & Tom Angus.

The Allcomers Stableford attracted 60 members. Andrew Mackellow was the outright winner with an excellent score of 38 points. Ben Sears, Jamie Johnson & Oliver Timson all scored 37 points, however with a better back nine Ben took the runners up spot with Jamie coming third and Oliver fourth.

Ten teams of 3 ladies played in a Texas Scramble. With a score of net 65 the winners Vikki Coda, Janie Hutchinson & Angela Fry. Just one point behind and taking the runners up spot were Sue Cobby, Jane Adams & Wendy Cook and in third place with net 68 were Sue Richardson, Robyn Judd & Sue Pittman.

Another Texas Scramble took place on Saturday 8th March but this was a 4 person team, open to all members who had to be there early for a shotgun start at 8am. With an incredible net 54 the winning team were Thomas Hiscock, Jamie Johnson, Craig Leeves & John Oversby-Powell. Two teams shared second place with a score of net 55 but Jack Dennison, John McCormack, Theo Sprague, John Witherden took the runners up spot on countback with Kevin Butcher, Lewis Butcher, Mark Butcher, Kenny Lewis having to settle for third place.

A total of 16 ladies entered the Weekend Stableford on Sunday 9th March. There was a tie for first place with both Emma Morgan and Pam Johnson scoring 37 points. However with a better back nine Emma took the honours. Mary Bell took third spot with a score of 36 points.

Seven teams of three played in the Ladies Team Waltz and with an amazing score of 76 the outright winners were Lynn Collett, Mandy Monk & Jennifer Janits.

The runners-up with 68 were Linda Howlett, Linda Brand & Ruby Woolley, who just pipped Sharon Taylor, Claire Boucher & Gill Baxter on countback.