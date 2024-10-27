Keith takes the trophy at Horsham Seniors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Team games in golf always provide fun and the opportunity to work together for the best outcome. Horsham Seniors enjoyed a Canadian Foursomes competition that requires some level of strategy to play to each member’s strengths if possible.

There are different formats for a foursome and this one is played in teams of two where each player is required to take at least six drives over the course of the round, also playing their second shot.

The best ball position is chosen and every shot is then taken alternately until the ball is holed out. Both members contribute to every hole played and it is very satisfying when the skills of both combine to result in a good score. Of course, it is equally frustrating when neither player is able to play to their ability, culminating in a less than satisfactory performance.

The teams play to 50 percent of the combined handicaps and the winning team on Tuesday were Steve King and Bob Dick on countback with 42 points, followed in second place also with 42 points by Rodney Gale and Mike Tucker. Coming in a close third on 41 points were Norman Campbell and Peter Scofield.

Keith Martin wins the Victor Ludorum Trophy, presented by Shaun Moloney.

Will Pitt and Barry Gravett took first place on Wednesday on 41 points, Martin Tigg and Peter Allen scored 40 points to come in second and third were Alan Butt and Chris Macauley with 37 points.

Each year there is a Barry Turner Memorial Victor Ludorum Competition for those golfers who have won an Order of Merit game over the previous year. It is a strokeplay, maximum score medal competition that identifies the overall winner for that year, based on their nett score.

Congratulations to Keith Martin who took the trophy, presented by Shaun Moloney. Graham Angell came in second, Trevor White was third and in fourth place was Clive Limbrick.

Horsham Seniors ended the week playing Hurtmore Golf Club away, a good match played in great spirit and in excellent weather.

The final score was Hurtmore 4 – Horsham 2 with Keith Martin and Will Pitt winning 2&1 and Nairon Khan and Kevin Lee winning by one hole.

Bob Andrews and Peter Bayles lost by only one hole and Andrew Bacon and Barry Gravett lost 2&1. Graham King and Richard Burke lost 3&2 and John Butler, playing without a partner lost 7&5.

The mental stimulation and friendly, social interaction of matchplay can keep senior golfers coming back to enjoy good exercise in pleasant surroundings whatever the final score.