Lady Captain's Day goes ahead in spite of weather

Rain & wind did not stop the ladies enjoying Lady Captain's Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lady Captain Jan Stuart-Menteath held her Lady Captain’s Prize Day on Thursday 5th June. Club Captain Nigel Smith and Vice-Captain John Toyne were the official starters for the day and In very unseasonal weather conditions saw the ladies off the first tee. Playing a fun format in teams of 3, the 48 ladies were greeted by past Lady Captains at the halfway house where they were offered to a table full of delicious snacks watered down with Pimms, or in some cases hot coffee! Shelagh Black, Janine Slade & Alma Turner took the first prize with Irene Toyne, Sylvia Billcliff & Brenda Humphrey the runners up. Third place went to Fee Blackwell, Mandy Hilton & Vicky McLean and in fourth place was Gill Baxter, Ruby Woolley & Mandy Monk. Nearest the Pin on 3rd went to Sharon Port & Robyn Judd was nearest the pin on 13th hole.

The CBGC 125th Anniversary Cup & Salver took place on Sunday 1st June with 117 members taking part. Lady member Mary Legon continues to play consistently good golf and with a fantastic score of 41points beat the rest of the field to take the top spot. Mary won the ladies salver with Janie Hutchinson taking the runners up spot scoring 38 points and Penny Tyrrell was in third place with 37 points. The men’s Cup went to Andy Martin who scored 39 points with Thomas Wates scoring 37 points taking the runners up spot from Daniel Ovenden and Sam Goddard on countback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28 members played in the Over 75's+ Senior's Bowl on Monday 16th June. Playing a stableford competition the scores were high but the winner with an amazing score of 42 points was Harry Young. Last year's Lady Captain, Lynda Wallens, secured the runner-up position with an impressive score of 40 points. Alma Turner achieved third place with a commendable 39 points.

Janine Slade, Alma Turner, Lady Captain Jan Stuart-Menteath & Shelagh Black

The Ladies Enid Wilson Cup took place on Sunday 15th & Thursday 19th June. Both Jo Osborn & Emma Morgan scored nett 67 to tie for the top spot. Jo however took the trophy on countback. Third place went to Alma Turner with a nett 70.

Other Competitions

Wednesday Rabbits 4th June

1st Place – Shaun Breeze (40 pts), 2nd Place – Jim Lee (39 pts), 3rd Place – Bruce Parson (38 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits 18th June

1st Place – Bill Hards (40 pts), 2nd Place – Goran Lundin (39 pts), 3rd Place – Shaun Breeze (38 pts).