Cooden Beach Golf Club lady captain for 2025 Vanessa Harris held her lady captain’s day.

In the morning Vanessa welcomed ladies at the first tee with a bag of goodies. She chose a reverse waltz for the day with nearest the pins and nearest the line contests.

Her family manned the halfway house with refreshments – Pimms, drinks, cakes and savouries.

In the afternoon she welcomed the ladies back with a glass of bubbles followed by a delicious afternoon tea. The theme for the day was to remember all the ladies that have played golf in the past, with ladies from the start of Cooden Beach Golf Club, formed in 1912, included.

Lady Captain Vanessa Harris with winners Sandy Dawson Sue Thompson & Sue Yearwood

Her grandsons Alex and Frank staged a game of ‘guess how many tees in the box’ – which raised £120 for St Michaels Hospice.

Results: 1 Sandy Dawson Sue Thompson Sue Yearwood; 2 Tina Wakeford Jan Cacket Rosemary Barford; 3 Jenny Benson Jill Johnson Lesley Elliott; 4 Lindsay Smith Linda Sangster Miriam Scarles.