Latest from Lottbridge Golf Club

The Lottbridge GC. Seniors Section. July Stableford. Tuesday 30th

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their July Stableford recently. Everyone was advised to drink plenty of water, wear a hat and put on sun lotion, due to the bright sunshine and hot temperatures.

Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen and Kez for looking after everyone. He also thanked Bill Scott for starting everyone off and Birthday Boys, Terry Morgan and Dan Liebenberg, for supplying everyone with cheesy chips. Happy Birthday Terry and Dan, your kind generosity was greatly appreciated.

Les Buckle then proceeded with the presentations, as follows:

Winner Tony Fox. left. with Seniors Captain, Les Buckle.

Overall Winner, with 42 points, was Tony Fox.

Division 1 Winner, with 38 points, was Martin Healy.

Division 2 Winner, with 41 points, was Jim Woolley.

There were some nearest the pin prizes for the par 3 holes and these were awarded as follows:

Holes 2/11 - Jim Hudson. Jim actually had a brilliant hole-in-one. Congratulations Jim as that gets your name permanently onto our Lottbridge hole-in-one board.

Holes 6/15 - Steve Goddard. Holes 9/18 - Paul Manfield.

Les Buckle wrapped up proceedings by thanking: Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell; Club President, Jim Woolley and Geoff Fordham, for their administration assistance. He also thanked Senior Vice-Captain, Dennis Sutherland, for collecting the Charity “balls in water“ donations and for taking the photographs, as well as our press secretary, David Gamble.

Keith Body suffered with the heat following the end of his round and we all hope he is feeling better. Lots of love Smokey