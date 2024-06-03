Liz, Philly and guests win Crowborough Beacon Invitation Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ladies Spring Charity Invitation took place on Thursday, May 16.

A total of 16 ladies invited their guests from other clubs to play in a team competition with two out of the four scores to count.

The scores did not reflect the miserable weather and with an excellent score of 89 points the winners were Liz Manktelow and her guest Helen Coomber from Ashdown Golfers plus Philly Dagwell with her guest Sue Bullock also from Ashdown Golfers.

After the round Liz said: “Despite the bad weather we all gelled well and Sue particularly played a blinder. We were however very surprised to learn we had won."

Winners of Ladies Charity Invitation Day.

Philly paid tribute to the course which was in great condition. She also commended the Lady Captain for being starter on the day - not much fun in the rain and thanked the committee for the organisation and the goody bags!.

The runners-up were Karen Spicer and Christine Olliver with their guests Louise Cooper from Lindfield and Nicky Fisher from Croham Hurst.

Nearest the pin prizes went to Lesley Allington from Tandridge on the 3rd and Irene Toyne on the 13th. There was also a prize draw for a fourball voucher at Crowborough Beacon which was won by Pat Currie from Holtye – this raised £150 which will go towards the Lady Captain's charity – Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The annual Ian MacKellow Memorial trophy took place on Saturday, May 11. Some 92 men entered this medal competition on a beautiful Spring day.

The warm weather was reflected in the scores with a dozen men playing below their handicap and with an outstanding net 63 Mark Wilson was the winner beating the runner-up by 3 shots.

After his stunning round he commented: “On a gloriously sunny Saturday, what could be better than hitting a ball around Crowborough Beacon Golf Club?”

His round started steadily with a par and a couple of bogeys, but he came a little unstuck scoring an 8 on the tough uphill 5th hole. Not deterred by this he put this behind him and got back on track. His putter was behaving well and he went on to score several pars on the back nine.

The highlight for him was sinking a 10m putt from off the green on the 10th hole to secure a well deserved birdie. Despite his brilliant round however, and due to the handicap regulations he was not eligible to win the trophy. This was awarded to new member James Whitfield who scored an impressive net 66 and was the overall runner up. Also scoring nett 66 were Luke Ferris & James Winspear.

The Bob Izzard Junior Cup was played on Sunday, May 12 with just four juniors entering. Past Junior Captain Lawrence Patten was the winner with an impressive score of 39 points. Jonathon Toplis took the runner-up spot scoring 32 points and Junior Captain Joshua Proctor was third with 31 points.

Twelve men entered theUganda Bowls on Friday, May 17. The Bowls were donated to the club by the late Sir John Rankin, a career diplomat who won the Uganda Amateur Golf Championship on two occasions, hence there are two bowls.

The format was a foursomes stableford competition with a draw being made for partners based on high/low handicap. The winners with a score of 36 points were Des Simpson & Jeff O’Brien. Two pairs tied for second place scoring 35 points, however with a better back nine the runners-up spot went to Graham Cole and Harry Young with Paul Black and Peter Horwood having to settle for third place.

As a thank you to the members for the many days of closure over the winter months the club held a Members Guest Daywhere all club members could invite a guest from another club to play the course for free.

This was hugely popular and attracted over 170 players. Fortunately the sun shone and everyone had a great day on the superb course.

The competition was a fourball better ball which produced some excellent scores. All scoring 44 points, three pairs tied for first place, however following a countback, Geoff Spicer and his partner Ellis Pagden took the top spot with Peter F Adams & Irene Toyne, and Mark Wilson & Peter O’Sullivan having to settle for second and third places respectively.

Following their rounds the golfers were joined by family and friends on the terrace to enjoy the afternoon sunshine and a very tasty BBQ.

The ladies Hopper Cup was played on Thursday, May 23 with eight pairs taking part. This tricky Flag Medal Foursomes was won by Mary legon and new member Christine Olliver who managed to finish half way down the fairway on the 19th hole.

Second place went to two pairs Sue Richardson and Angela Fry, and Philly Dagwell and Liz Manktelow who both completed their rounds in the actual hole on the 18th.

Some 122 members played in the Centenary Bowl competition on Saturday, May 25. This was an all comers stableford competition open to all members. The outright winner with an excellent score of 44 points was Tim Holmes.

Junior Captain Josh Proctor was the runner-up with an equally impressive 41 points and third place went to Peter Humphrey who scored 40 points. Lindsay Young was the leading lady of the day with a score of 38 points just pipping Emma Morgan and Fee Blackwell on countback.

Bank Holiday Monday saw 10 pairs play for the Bernard Kerr Cup in a fourball betterball stableford. Despite the rainy start the weather improved and didn’t deter the winners – Jo Osborn & Mark Patten scoring an incredible 40 points.

Jo and Mark who are the club junior organisers were delighted to win and Jo commented: “Fourball better ball relies on your partnership to dovetail well and after playing golf together for more than 20 years we should be able to manage that.”

Clearly it did on the day! Mary and Robert Legon, also scoring 40 points had to settle for the runners-up spot losing out on countback. Peter and Sylvia Bilcliff were in third place with 38 points.

A total of 23 ladies entered the ER11 Platinum Salvermedal competition on Sunday 26th & Thursday 30th May. The weather played havoc on the Thursday, however the heavy rain showers clearly did not affect Claire Boucher who was the winner with an excellent score of net 70. Just one shot behind was Sue Pitman scoring net 71 and Mary Legon was in third with net 74.

Other results:

Mens Stableford, May 13:

1st Place – Dennis Bell (42 pts), 2nd Place – Jim Lee (40 pts), 3rd Place – John Brown (40 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits, May 29