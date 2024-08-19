Lottbridge GC hold President's Putter competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lottbridge Golf Club held their Presidents Putter competition at the weekend.

The weather was excellent for golf and was reflected in the scores.

The course was in excellent condition, a credit to Ray Cruttenden and his ground staff, always striving to improve and present an excellent facility for the community.

The competition was played off different tees with men playing off whites, senior's off blues, and ladies off their usual tees in a separate competition.

Winner, Trevor Body, left with Club President Jim Woolley.

This was followed by a fine BBQ enjoyed by everyone, expertly cooked and served by the Fairway staff.

Club President Jim Woolley then presented the prizes as follows,

Mens nearest the pin on 2/11 Steve Goddard. Ladies on 9/18 Elaine Vermaak.

Men's Longest drive Dave Keen. Ladies Longest drive Elaine Vermaak.

Ladies competition winner Sue Bell with Club President Jim Woolley.

Overall Ladies winner Sue Bell 40pts.

Men's winners. 3rd place Niel Twyman 40pts. 2nd place Roy Lindfield 41pts.

Overall winner Trevor Body with a magnificent 44pts.

Jim also thanked Wayne Funnell and the committee for their efforts and assistance in making the day go well.

A fine raffle rounded off the proceedings with winners going home happy.

All in all another fine day at the friendliest club on the south coast.