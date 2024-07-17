Lottbridge GC Main Club and Seniors Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lottbridge Main Club and Seniors Championships. Sunday 14th and Tuesday 16th July

The Lottbridge GC, Main Club, Club Championship. Sunday 14th July

The Lottbridge Golf Club played their Club Championship recently in perfect conditions with the sun shining. The course was in excellent condition, a credit to all the ground staff for all their efforts and hard work. The competition is played over 36 holes and the morning round was fiercely competed with some fine scoring. Best of all was Club owner, Ray Cruttenden with a gross 75 Nett 62, with Adam Davidson close behind with a gross 76.

The afternoon round saw some players flagging but most trying their hardest to catch the leaders. None more so than Grant Bryant recording a gross 73, the lowest gross score of the day. Overall winner and Club Champion for 2024 was Adam Davidson with rounds of 76-77 and an overall gross score of 153. Nett Champion and winner of the salver was Ray Cruttenden with nett rounds of 62-70 and a total of 132. Well played to our champions and everyone who took part. Special thanks to all the helpers and administrators for their hard work in making the day run smoothly.

Winner Adam Davidson left, with Club Captain, Damien Nicholson

Many other prizes were awarded, too many to mention, but one special prize for the worst score went to Lee Bennell, a great supporter of the club and always plays with a great attitude.

Well done to everyone who enjoyed a great day at the friendliest club on the south coast.

The Lottbridge GC, Seniors Section, Championship, Tuesday 16th July.

Lottbridge Seniors Club Championship is over 36 Holes. The first 18 holes were played earlier today (16th July) and the second 18 holes will be played next Tuesday 23rd July.

Seniors Winner, Martin Heal, Left. With Seniors Captain, Les Buckle

There are prizes for the best gross and best nett scores on each of the two days and the lowest total gross score, over the 36 holes, will be the Senior Champion for 2024. The lowest nett score, over the 36 holes, will be the winner of the Silver Salver for 2024.

There are also three nearest the pin prizes on each round of 18 holes.

The course today was in excellent condition and Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the Greenkeeping Staff for their hard work. Before presenting the first round prizes, Les Buckle thanked the following: The Fairway Staff of Karen, Kez and Chef Chris, for looking after everyone. Mike Jackson, who very kindly gave a drink to all the Seniors who played today. Thank you Mike....it was greatly appreciated by everyone.

Club President, Jim Woolley; Club Secretary, Tony Bryant; Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell and Richard Ellis, for their kind administration assistance. And last but not least, Mickey Hopkins, for starting everyone off. Prizes were then presented, as follows:

Round 1 lowest Gross Winner was Martin Healy with a magnificent 72.

Round 1 lowest Nett Winner was Ray Cruttenden with 64.

Nearest the pin on holes 2/11 was Terry Morgan.

Nearest the pin on holes 6/15 was Julian Sanchez.

Nearest the pin on holes 9/18 was Brian Cordingley.

Congratulations and well played to all of the Round 1 winners.

The leaders after round 1 will be teeing off last next Tuesday and it is all to play for. It was another great fun day at Lottbridge.