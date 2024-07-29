Lottbridge GC seniors club championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in the second round of their 2024 Club Championship.

A total of 39 seniors made the start, during a mild, mostly overcast and breezy morning, with occasional drizzle.

The course was in great condition, with the immaculate greens being a testament to the hard work of the Greenkeepers.

There were prizes for the best gross and best nett scores for round 2, as well as best nett scores across both rounds, for Division 1 and Division 2.

Champion Martin. left. with Seniors Captain, Les Buckle.

The player with the best gross score across both rounds will be the 2024 Senior Club Champion. The player with the best nett score across both rounds will be the 2024 Senior President Salver Winner.

In addition, there were three nearest the pin prizes, as well as a wooden spoon prize for the player with the highest nett score across both rounds.

Following a fantastic BBQ, which was produced and presented by our fantastic Fairway Staff of Karen, Kez and Chef Chris, Senior Captain Les Buckle thanked Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell, for all of his administration work and Trevor Body, for kindly starting everyone off.

The Senior Captain, then presented the following prizes:

Salver winner, Ray, left, with Seniors Captain, Les Buckle.

Nearest the pin on holes 2/11 was Mark Fosbueary. Nearest the pin on holes 6/15 was Tim Capon. Nearest the pin on holes 9/18 was Dan Liebenberg.

The wooden spoon winner, for the 36 hole highest nett score, was Volker Benzmann with 176.

Round 2 best Gross Winner was Martin Healy, with 77.

Round 2 best Nett Winner was Jim Woolley, with 66.

Division 1 - 36 Hole best Nett Winner was Cliff O'Brien, with 135.

Division 2 - 36 Hole best Nett Winner was Pete Morgan, with 133.

The 36 Hole best Nett and the 2024 President Salver winner was club owner Ray Cruttenden, with 131.

The 36 Hole best Gross and the 2024 Senior Club Champion 2024 was Martin Healy, with 149.

Many Congratulations to all of today's prize winners, especially our 2024 Senior Club Champion.