Lottbridge Golf Club senior sections report
The Lottbridge GC. Seniors Section
Friendly match v The Royal Eastbourne GC
The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played an away match against The Royal Eastbourne Golf Club Seniors, earlier today.
Thank you to Royal Senior Captain, Brian Haggis, and his team for their kind hospitality and friendly team spirit. Thanks also to the Royal catering team for their very tasty food and superb service.
The course was in excellent condition, especially considering the recent wet weather and overnight thunderstorms. Thank you to the Royal Eastbourne greenkeeping staff for the way your course was presented.
Unfortunately, the Royal Eastbourne came out 5:1 winners but a couple of the matches were really close. Saying that, The Royal did play exceptionally well and we can only congratulate them on a great result.
We have the return match at Lottbridge Golf Club on 10th September and we are hopeful for a better result then.
Thank you to Steve Goddard who travelled to the Royal (after only being asked at 7:15am this morning) only to find out that he was not required. Steve did, however, return to have Dinner with our team in the afternoon. Well done Steve and we hope you were not too disappointed.
Well done to our only winning pairing of Chris Burgess and Mickey Hopkins and thank you to all of The Lottbridge team for your wonderful spirit and for giving it your all. It was a pleasure and an honour being you Captain today.
The Lottbridge GC, Seniors Section, Monthly Medal. Tuesday April 7th
The Lottbridge Golf Club Seniors played in their May Medal earlier today. 35 members made the start on what was a warm dry morning. The course was a little soft, after the rain yesterday, but the greenkeeping staff had prepared the course well.
Senior Captain, Les Buckle, thanked the Fairway Staff of Karen, Francis and Chef Keith for looking after everyone. He also thanked the following: Bill Scott for starting everyone off.David Gamble for all his work with the local press.Senior Secretary, Wayne Funnell; Club Secretary, Tony Bryant; Richard Ellis; Geoff Fordham and Martin Healy for their Administration assistance.
Les Buckle then presented prizes to the following:Overall Winner - Chris Burgess with nett 66. Division 1 Winner - Martin Healy with nett 68. Division 2 Winner - Mick Cosham with nett 67. Lowest Gross - Martin Healy with 76.
Nearest the Pin Winners: Holes 2/11 - Martin Healy. Holes 6/15 - Julian Sanchez. Holes 9/18 - Tony Bryant. Captains pick for a free 30 minute Golf Lesson with Club Professional, Jake Nash, was Volker Benzmann. Congratulations and well played to all of today's prize winners.
Les Buckle advised that next Tuesday was the Senior Blue Tees Championship and next Thursday was the Seniors away day to Seafood Head, before finally thanking everyone who played today, making it another fun day at Lottbridge