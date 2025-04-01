Lottbridge Golf Club seniors are in the medal mix

By Les Buckle
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 20:28 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 13:40 BST
Thirty-eight Lottbridge Golf Club seniors took part in the April medal.

The weather was fine and dry but a little cool with a brisk northerly breeze. The course continues to recover well and it’s starting to feel like spring is here.

Senior captain Dennis Sutherland presented prizes to the following:

Nearest the pin on holes 2 and 11 - Jim Hudson; Nearest the pin on holes 6 and 15 - Tony Fox; Nearest the pin on holes 9 and 18 - Cliff O Brien.

Nearest the Pin winners (from left to right) Cliff O'Brien; Jim Hudson and Tony Fox, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis SutherlandNearest the Pin winners (from left to right) Cliff O'Brien; Jim Hudson and Tony Fox, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland
Nearest the Pin winners (from left to right) Cliff O'Brien; Jim Hudson and Tony Fox, receiving their prizes from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland

Overall April Medal Winner, with nett 63, Dave Cottingham.; Division 1 Winner, on count back with nett 67, Tony Fox; Division 2 Winner, with nett 64, Jim Hudson; Lowest gross was Tony Fox, 75.

Congratulations were given to all prizewinners.

Dennis thanked the Fairway staff of Karen and Tony plus Richard Ellis and Les Buckle for their admin help.

Thanks also went to Wayne Funnell for collecting the money and organising all the players scorecards; Mickey Hopkins for collecting charity ‘balls in the water’ money; Bill Scott for starting off the 38 players; Les Buckle, Club Secretary/Press Officer for taking the photos and his work with the Eastbourne Herald.

Division 2 Winner Jim Hudson receiving has prize from Senior Captain Dennis SutherlandDivision 2 Winner Jim Hudson receiving has prize from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland
Division 2 Winner Jim Hudson receiving has prize from Senior Captain Dennis Sutherland

Dennis wrapped up proceedings by thanking all the seniors for contributing towards the charity balls in the water. Some Seniors, despite not hitting any ball in the water, still contributed and a sum of £55 was raised for Prostate Cancer.

Dennis thanked all the seniors who played.

