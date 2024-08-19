Lottbridge Ladies play club championship
The Lottbridge Golf Club Ladies played in their 27 hole 2024 Club Championship last week. The course was in excellent condition and the weather was warm, albeit a little blustery.
The day consisted of 18 holes of golf, followed by sandwiches for lunch, 9 more holes of golf, tea and cake and, finally, the presentation of prizes.
The Ladies Captain, Sue Bell, thanked the greenkeeping staff for the condition of the course; the Fairway Staff for looking after everyone and Pat Chell for her kind administration assistance.
Sue Bell then presented the prizes, as follows:
The overall winner with the lowest gross score of 130 and the 2024 Ladies Club Champion is Marie Gould.
The lowest gross Runner-up, on count back with 141, was Elaine Vermaak.
The best Nett score winner, with 94 was Amanda Armstrong.
There were three nearest the pin prizes and these were awarded, as follows:
Holes 2/11/20 - Ann Buckle. Holes 6/15/24 - Marie Gould.Holes 9/18/27 - Sue Boakes.
Many congratulations to all of the prize winners .
Sue Bell brought proceedings to an end by thanking all of the Ladies who played in their Club Championship. It was another great competition, played with a sense of friendly rivalry, at Lottbridge.
