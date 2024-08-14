Lottbridge Seniors look forward to return leg
Thank you to everyone who made it such a brilliant day as the Lottbridge Seniors played a home match against The Villa golf club Seniors.
The Lottbridge Team; The Villa Team; The Fairway Staff and The Lottbridge Green Keepers, all played their part in producing a great match, great food with brilliant service and a golf course in excellent condition.
Great team work from everyone. Coffee on arrival and a fabulous 2 course lunch, was enjoyed by both teams.
The Lottbridge Team came out 4 1/2 to 1/2 winners and are looking forward to playing the return leg, at the Villa on October 10 where they can expect a much tougher Match.
Extremely well done to both teams for playing in a fantastic spirit, full of respect for each other. It was great to witness and both Captains were very proud of their teams
It was an honour and privilege to captain the Lottbridge seniors. Thank you, Dennis.
