Mannings Heath beat Firemen and Police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mannings Heath's annual triangular match against the Sussex Fire Brigade and Police saw them retain the Services Shield and take the individual honours as well.

The match is played in stableford three-balls with points awarded for placings within each group.

Heath scored 29 points to the Fire Brigade's 22 and Police's 21 to claim the shield while Kevin Stemp beat Mark Jefford on countback with 38 for the best score of the day and Chris McGrath finished third with 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGrath also captained the club to a 4½ – 1½ victory in their mixed home friendly against Dale Hill. It was a particularly good day for the Little family with Debra securing her first victory for the club with husband Martyn, and daughter Megan winning with Chris McGrath.

Stableford winner Emma Francis.

Also keeping it in the family were the husband and wife pairings of Bill and Emma Francis and Mary and Michael Grange while Stephen Keast and Margaret Brown secured a hard fought half.

Emma Francis chose to contest the ladies' stableford off the intermediare purple tees and used her ten handicap shots to garner 33 points with seven pars and a birdie on her card. Veteran Brenda James was only a point behind and Mina Burton carded 31.