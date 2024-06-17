Mannings Heath beat Firemen and Police
The match is played in stableford three-balls with points awarded for placings within each group.
Heath scored 29 points to the Fire Brigade's 22 and Police's 21 to claim the shield while Kevin Stemp beat Mark Jefford on countback with 38 for the best score of the day and Chris McGrath finished third with 36.
McGrath also captained the club to a 4½ – 1½ victory in their mixed home friendly against Dale Hill. It was a particularly good day for the Little family with Debra securing her first victory for the club with husband Martyn, and daughter Megan winning with Chris McGrath.
Also keeping it in the family were the husband and wife pairings of Bill and Emma Francis and Mary and Michael Grange while Stephen Keast and Margaret Brown secured a hard fought half.
Emma Francis chose to contest the ladies' stableford off the intermediare purple tees and used her ten handicap shots to garner 33 points with seven pars and a birdie on her card. Veteran Brenda James was only a point behind and Mina Burton carded 31.
Steffan Battle carded 20 points to win the midweek nine hole stableford on Kingfisher with junior Charlie Boyes second on 18 and Richard Tullett third on countback with 17.
