Mannings Heath Captains' Day brings bumper boost for HOPE

Golf and auction raises £3500

HOPE, the mental health charity for young people, will benefit from an extra £3500 thanks to a highly successful Captains' Day's golf and auction at Mannings Heath. The event was hosted jointly by club captain Scott Vivash and the heads of the ladies and seniors sections, Debs Battle and Andy Hoskins.

More than 80 members teed off for a Texas Scramble and there were, predictably, some remarkable scores despite a couple of fiendishly difficult pin positions specially chosen by the greens staff. Paul Maslin, Luke Higham, Tom Cleeve and Simon DeCastella were first home with a nett score of 55.4 closely followed by Chris Atkinson, George Maguire, George Lewis and Craig Tennant on 56. Karl Boffey, Aaron Bone and Matthew Perry took third spot with nett 57.8.

Ryan Harmer backed his skills with a popular 'Beat the Pro' challenge and Steve Holloway's nearest-the-pin tee shot on the tenth won himself a weekend's free hire of one of the latest BMWs sponsored by Vines.

Captain's Day Scramble winners with Scott Vivash centre.

Next day's Three clubs and a Putter contest was won comfortably by Paul Treanor with 35 points and the previous weekend's MultiTee stableford competitions were won both days with 38 points. Peter Catchpole, off 24, led the Saturday returns with five nett birdies and a nett eagle on his card and on Sunday it was eight-handicap Freddie Gunn's turn with a round that included eight pars and three birdies.

The seniors' order of merit race hotted up with Ian Spreadbury overtaking Paul Williams by a point after his nett 71 earned him fourth place in the Squirrels Trophy. Winner with an excellent nett 68 was 20-handicap Mike Hart whose round included six pars and survived a triple bogey on the 14th. Richard Lotinga took runner-up spot on countback from Mark Barrett after both signed for nett 69.

Ladies' captain Debs Battle hosted a very enjoyable Ladies Invitation which was won with an impressive 40 points by Julia Hoskins and her Moor Park guest Fiona Farr.

In the penultimate evening stableford Andy Lambert, off four, recorded his first win of the season with a level par nine holes worth 22 points. Steve Mitchell took second place on countback from junior Charlie Boyes after both carded 21 but Boyes's third place moved him up to second place in the midweek order of merit race and cut Paul Gardner's lead to just three points.