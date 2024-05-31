Mannings Heath veteran claims 12th Spring Meeting win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Evergreen Andy Main, 58 years young, showed he is still the man to beat at Mannings Heath by winning the President's Scratch Cup for the twelfth time in the club's Spring Meeting with rounds of 73 and 71.

Main trailed Adam Sowton by three shots after Saturday's round off the medal tees with Sowton carding five birdies and an eagle for an excellent two-under-par 70.

But Main showed his enduring class off Sunday's championship tees with an immaculate sub-par display that only current club champion Aaron Peacock could equal and won by a shot with aggregate 144 to Peacock's 145. Paul Milford took third place with 152 (77 +75).

Eight-handicap Andy Lambert claimed the President's Nett Cup with 142 and Steve Gale pipped Chris Witter on countback for second place on 144.

Darren Hanison (right) with captain Scott Vivash

The Jimmy Trophy for those only playing on Saturday was won by Darren Hanison on countback from Kevin Stemp with 37 points.

Heath's seniors enjoyed their annual challenge against the ladies with aggregate stableford scores from the eight-a-side match earning them the Rolling Pin 246 points to 233.