Masterful round leads Mannings Heath Seniors

Gale and Miller go close after 36 holes

Mannings Heath seniors have a new Masters champion after stableford rounds of 36 and 39 points earned 19-handicap Allan Round a one shot victory over Steve Gale and Anthony Miller.

The two-day event was blessed with fine weather and a course in immaculate shape. Terry Oram, off ten, parred every hole on the front nine to lead the first round with 40 points, three clear of Paul Holmes, while five players were level on 36 including Round and Miller.

Steve Gale's second round of 41 was the best in the competition but a double bogey on the par four 18th left him just a point short and it was Round who claimed the Masters shield.

Senior Masters'winner Allan Round with captain Andy Hoskins.

The ladies' medal meanwhile was won by Sybille Shababi, off 23, with a steady nett 75 that beat Lynne Jones by a shot and Meriel Jolley by four.

And in the midweek nine-hole competition there was a first win of the summer for Harpal Burji who received eight handicap shots and parred the last four holes for a 21 point total. Junior Amelia McGinty was round in one over par gross with three birdies and took runner-up spot on countback from Steve Dowell after both signed for 19.