Members beat the heat for Captains' Weekend at Crowborough

Club Captain – Nigel Smith held his Captains’ weekend of competitive golf over 3 days from Friday 20th – Sunday 22nd June.

The first competition held on Friday 20th June attracted 44 members playing an individual stableford format. The winner with an incredible score of 44 points was Peter Parnell. John Brown took the runners up spot with 41 points and with a score of 40 points Sharon Port took third spot on countback from Terry Tilsley & Patrick Layne.

The most popular of the 3 days was the Saturday which saw a huge entrant of 130 members playing an individual stableford. The ladies dominated the leaderboard with Mandy Monk taking the top spot scoring a magnificent 43 points. The runner up was Jen Boakes with 41 points, and Lynn Collett was in third with 40 points.

40 members took part in the final days competition on the Sunday playing a mixed greensomes. In extremely windy conditions this was won by Fee and Allen Blackwell with a stableford score of 43 points. Mike & Sue Waters took the runners up spot with 40 points and in third place were Terry Kraft & Mandy Monk with 39 points.

On each day all members were greeted at the halfway house by the Captain, Nigel, his wife Mel, Vice-Captain, John Toyne and Lady Captain Jan Stuart-Menteath where they were treated to food and drink. Whilst the members tried to cool down from the blistering heat they were also invited to purchase a go at a “Spot the Ball” competition. An amazing 537 tickets were purchased which along with a raffle and auction yielded over £4,500 for the two charities - the Asthma and Lung UK & Chailey Heritage.

31 ladies took part in a Stableford competition on Thursday 26th June. With an outstanding score of 43 points Liz Manktelow was the winner. Lynda Wallens was the runner up with 39 points beating Mandy Hilton on countback.

Sunday 29th June saw The Mens Hugh Verrall & Buckhurst Cups take place. These two trophies are traditionally played together with golfers of 14 handicap and below competing for the former, and those of 15 handicap and above competing for the latter. The performance of the day went to Tim Westlake, with an incredible net 59 to win the Buckhurst Cup by 8 shots. Another recent joiner, proving it is possible to familiarise yourself with course quickly, was Tom Angus, who carded an excellent gross 72, net 68 to pip Jon Toplis to the Hugh Verrall by one shot.

80 members took part in The Horace Rawlins Trophy Allcomers stableford on Sunday 6th July. Horace Rawlins was the inaugural winner of the US Open, staged at the Newport Club in 1895. Following his return to the UK he briefly took up a position at Crowborough Beacon Golf Club working under the professional, Arthur Jackson. In celebration of this achievement an annual competition will now take place. Tom Lloyd scored a magnificent 43 points to be the first winner of this trophy. Just one point behind with 42 points was Guy Bristow and Janie Hutchinson was in third place with 41 points.

The Rubicon & Wenches Cup took place on Sunday 6th & Thursday 10th July. 39 ladies took part in this stableford competition with the Wenches cup, for those ladies under the age of 70, going to Sandra Munt who scored 38 points. The runner up was Wendy Cook with a score of 37 points who just pipped Bev Drew on countback. The Rubicon cup for ladies over the age of 70 went to Sue Waters with an excellent 40 points. Lynn Collett & Mary Legon both scored 38 points to tie for second place, however Lynn took the runners up spot on countback.

Whilst mentioning the ladies - The Ladies Division 1 team have qualified for the semi-finals of the Sussex Ladies County knockouts. The team, captained by Vicky McLean, were drawn against Pyecombe, West Sussex & Chichester in their first round…all tough opponents. They beat Pyecombe both at home & away, had home wins against West Sussex & Chichester but lost away to West Sussex. It all came down to the last match which was played at Chichester when they needed either a draw or win to go through. All games were very close with a few going to the 18th. However, CBGC ladies came out on top winning 3&2. They will play against The Dyke in the semi-final on 31st July at Chichester.

Other Results

Wednesday Rabbits 25th June

1st Place – John Chalkley (42 pts), 2nd Place – Alex Gibb (42 pts), 3rd Place – Roger Lyles (38 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits 2nd July

1st Place – Bill Hards (42 pts), 2nd Place – Phil Maynard (41 pts), 3rd Place – Terry Probert (39 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits 9th July

1st Place – John Chalkley (41 pts), 2nd Place – John Brown (39 pts), 3rd Place – Andy Martin (38 pts).