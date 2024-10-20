New Heath captain's drive for success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mannings Heath's new club captain Nigel Ingram and his two new vice-captains, Steve Batley and Steffan Battle, began their term with a synchronised triple drive-in.

The ceremony followed a team competition in which 20 groups of four teed off in the rain to a shotgun start.

Happily, conditions improved ,and with two scores out of four counting on each hole there were plenty of impressive scores. Leading the way on 92 points were Chris Witter, Stephen Holloway, Trevor Larkin and Alan Collyer, but Kevin Dixon, Patrick Donovan, Steve Pye and Paul Milford were only a point behind them with Michael Sheridan, Steve Wright, Carol Bettell and Glyn Jones a further point adrift.

Earlier, Heath's ladies staged their Medal finals, a competition for those who have been winners during the year.

New Heath captain Nigel Ingram

Conditions could not have been tougher with sodden fairways offering no run for even well-struck shots but Julia Hoskins, playing off 17, made the fewest serious mistakes to card a winning nett 82.

Mina Burton pipped Debs Battle for second place on countback with 84 but 18-handicap Battle was delighted to card three pars and two birdies and was left rueing a costly nine on the treacherous 18th.

One female member who made light of the heavy going though was their current champion, 14 year-old Amelia McGinty, who earned a place in next year's IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego after coming second in a qualifying event held on her own Waterfall course.

Playing off the intermediate tees, rather than the ladies' usual silver markers, McGinty lost a ball on the second hole but kept her composure to card 82 despite playing the 18th in darkness with only a phone torch for illumination.