New Year comes late at Mannings Heath Golf Club with the Goodfellowship Cup

The course had been unplayable on 1st January so the traditional curtain-raiser was postponed but the wait was worth it for eight-handicap Greg Laming, who followed up his previous week's win to claim the trophy with an excellent 40 points that included three birdies. John Badillo just pipped Keith Marshall on a back six countback for runner-up spot after both carded 38.Leading lady and winner of the Brown Jug was Debs Battle with 31 while the Trevor Watts Cup for best junior went to eleven year-old Charlie Boyes who marked his competitive debut with a very creditable 36.Saturday's better-ball pairs competition with three clubs and a putter attracted a disappointingly small entry but even with a bigger field the 48 points posted by Nicholas Whitehead and Timothy Cook would have been a tough mark to beat.There was also a much-reduced field for the ladies' 14-hole fun competition where the lack of fairway run made it tough going. Even with points counting double on the even-numbered holes Mina Burton's 34 points was a valiant effort while Meriel Jolley was next best on 28.