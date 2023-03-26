The course had been unplayable on 1st January so the traditional curtain-raiser was postponed but the wait was worth it for eight-handicap Greg Laming, who followed up his previous week's win to claim the trophy with an excellent 40 points that included three birdies. John Badillo just pipped Keith Marshall on a back six countback for runner-up spot after both carded 38.Leading lady and winner of the Brown Jug was Debs Battle with 31 while the Trevor Watts Cup for best junior went to eleven year-old Charlie Boyes who marked his competitive debut with a very creditable 36.Saturday's better-ball pairs competition with three clubs and a putter attracted a disappointingly small entry but even with a bigger field the 48 points posted by Nicholas Whitehead and Timothy Cook would have been a tough mark to beat.There was also a much-reduced field for the ladies' 14-hole fun competition where the lack of fairway run made it tough going. Even with points counting double on the even-numbered holes Mina Burton's 34 points was a valiant effort while Meriel Jolley was next best on 28.
New Year comes late at Mannings Heath Golf Club with the Goodfellowship Cup
New year's Day came eleven weeks late at Mannings Heath with the long-overdue staging of the Goodfellowship Cup.