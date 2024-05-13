No keeping up with Jones at Mannings Heath Golf Club
Another win for Lynne
With torrential bank holiday rain washing out any prospect of play in Mannings Heath's mixed event for End's Urn, it was only the ladies who managed to complete a competition.
The soft ground made scoring difficult for their stableford but Lynne Jones, off 26, kept up her good form by carding eight nett pars and three nett birdies for a very creditable 30 points.
Tracey Rogers and Meriel Jolley were next best with 25 and 24.