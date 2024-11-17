Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mannings Heath seniors' Poppy Day Appeal competition, fittingly played on Armistice Day, saw Chris McGrath, off 12, carding nine pars and a birdie for a very impressive 40 points.

Tony Smith was next best on 36 and Bob Carter third with 35. Also impressive was the £338 raised for the British Legion through competition fees and donations.

Mina Burton showed why she is the club's Lady Golfer of the Year as she claimed first place in her section's Turkey Trot with a polished 36 points that included seven pars. Julia Hoskins took second place on 32.

Burton, who plays off 15, collected her Order of Merit trophy two days later at an Award Winners Lunch hosted by Debs Battle to celebrate the end of her captaincy year. Battle herself collected the Most Improved Golfer trophy for the biggest drop in handicap and presented her Lady Captain's Choice award to Rosemary Martin for her help and support on and off the course.

Chris McGrath (right) receiving Poppy Appeal Trophy from seniors' captain Andy Jones

Heath's men were also trotting for a Turkey with veteran Ray Donovan rolling back the years with an excellent 40 points in Saturday's competition. Donovan, a formidable single figure handicap in his pomp, now plays off 21 but showed his quality with eight pars before running out of steam on the last three holes. Simon Rooke pipped Tony Nash on countback for runner-up spot with 38.

On Sunday it was eight-handicap Keith Marshall's turn to have first dibs on the festive fare as four birdies helped him to 39 points. Joseph Wood was a point behind and Gary Ogden took third place with 36.